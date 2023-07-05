Centre issues fresh norms for retired teachers to apply for national awards

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education has released revised National Achievement Test (NAT) guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India regarding the registration for self-nomination by teachers for National awards to Teachers 2023.

Earlier, retired teachers were not eligible for the award but now those who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. up to April 30) may be considered if they fulfil other conditions.

Educational administrators and the staff of training institutes will not be eligible for the awards.

Meanwhile, the teachers/headmasters should not indulge in tuitions and only regular teachers and heads of schools with minimum ten years of services will be eligible. The contractual teachers and Shiksha Mitras will also not be eligible.

According to the circular issued by the DoE, the teachers and heads of the schools run by state govt./UTs Administration, local bodies, private schools affiliated to State/UTs Board, Central Govt. schools i.e. Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Sainik Schools run by Ministry of Defence, schools run by Atomic Energy Education Society, schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for Indian Schools Certificate Examination are eligible to register themselves for the awards.

The teachers may apply through the link --- https://nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in till July 15, 2023. A five member jury will select the teachers. They should have experience in aspects related to school education. At least two members should be from government, working or retired, but at or above the level of joint secretary. Meanwhile, the independent jury at national level will be headed and chaired by any of the experienced members of the jury, as may be selected by the Union Education Minister.

The independent jury would review the list of candidates as forwarded by all the State Selection Committee and carry out fresh assessment, using the criteria given in the Evaluation Matrix for National Award to Teachers (Annexure I & Annexure II). Each applicant will have to submit an application letter addressed to the jury with a narrative that shows how they have fulfilled the criteria for the award. Further, this application letter should also include the names of a few (maximum five) students with whom the teacher’s interaction has resulted in a positive outcome.

The applicants will also have to make a 10 minute presentation, elucidating his/her special qualifications, achievements, etc. The jury would then identify the best candidates through their qualitative assessment, on the basis of the application letter and the presentation.

