Couple jumps before moving train, hours after woman's father dies by suicide 

According to police, the woman's father, who found her missing from home since Monday, allegedly hanged himself to a ceiling fan on Tuesday fearing that she may have eloped with her partner.

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

KOTA: A couple allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a moving train in Bundi district, hours after the woman's father allegedly hanged himself, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened late at night on Tuesday in the Keshoraipatan police station area, they said.

According to police, the woman's father, who found her missing from home since Monday, allegedly hanged himself on a ceiling fan on Tuesday fearing that she may have eloped with her partner.

The deceased couple was identified as Naval Kishore Goutam (30), a resident of Talera town and Yogita Kanwar (20) of Thikarda village under Dablana Police Station in Bundi district.

Naval Kishore worked in Bundi grain Mandi and would frequently visit the deceased Yogita's house, DSP Dilip Meena said.

The couple went to the Gudla railway gate on a motorbike and allegedly jumped onto the Delhi-Mumbai railway track in front of a moving train, SHO at Keshoraipatan Police Station Lokendra Paliwal said.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and found the bodies, he said.

The police handed over the bodies after postmortem to respective family members on Wednesday morning and lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC for investigation in the matter.

Prima facie, the couple were in love and they jumped the train together to end their life, Paliwal added.

Meanwhile, Yogita's father Ajay Singh Goud, most likely committed suicide fearing social disgrace, DSP Meena said.

The police lodged separate cases of unnatural death under Sections 174 of CrPC at Dablana Police Station for the death of Ajay Singh Goud and at Keshoraipatan Police Station for the death of the couple.

