Delhi government to organise Kanwar camps across capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is organising camps across the city to provide facilities for the ‘Kanwar Yatra’. The Kanwar Yatra commences on Tuesday. It will culminate on August 15.

“Like every year, the Delhi government is organising Kanwar camps across Delhi for Kanwariyas where they will be provided all facilities,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi minister Atishi said the government will set up nearly 200 Kanwar camps across the city. “Most of these camps (85) will be located in east Delhi, north east Delhi, and Shahdara districts, which are the entry points for ‘Kanwariyas’ in Delhi,” she said in a statement.

The Kanwar camps will have waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water supply, medical facilities, and other necessary amenities. All district administrations have been asked to stay on alert during the movement of Kanwariyas and ensure all facilities for them at the designated camps, she said.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is organising camps across the city to provide facilities for the ‘Kanwar Yatra’. The Kanwar Yatra commences on Tuesday. It will culminate on August 15. “Like every year, the Delhi government is organising Kanwar camps across Delhi for Kanwariyas where they will be provided all facilities,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. Delhi minister Atishi said the government will set up nearly 200 Kanwar camps across the city. “Most of these camps (85) will be located in east Delhi, north east Delhi, and Shahdara districts, which are the entry points for ‘Kanwariyas’ in Delhi,” she said in a statement. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Kanwar camps will have waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water supply, medical facilities, and other necessary amenities. All district administrations have been asked to stay on alert during the movement of Kanwariyas and ensure all facilities for them at the designated camps, she said.