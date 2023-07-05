Delhi HC dismisses PIL by drivers of autorickshaws on uniforms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging mandatory uniforms for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in the city. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition and orally observed that this amounted to gross misuse of a PIL.

The HC’s order came on a petition by Chaalak Shakti, a drivers’ union, which has challenged mandatory uniform for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers and alleged that such labelling was in violation of the Constitution.

The petitioner’s counsel earlier said prescribing a uniform curtailed the drivers’ freedom of expression. The government’s counsel said certain discipline has to be followed in relation to uniforms. The high court had earlier asked the government counsel to clarify whether khaki or grey coloured uniform is prescribed for auto drivers in the city.

