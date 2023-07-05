Delhi L-G takes boat ride to inspect navigable parts of Yamuna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G V K Saxena and National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd) took a ride on a Navy boat on Tuesday, inspecting a stretch of the Yamuna river between ISBT and ITO Bridge, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

The navigability of the stretch was ascertained last month with the boat provided by the Indian Navy at the lieutenant governor’s request, it said. The Delhi L-G is chairman of a high-level committee formed by the NGT for the rejuvenation of the heavily polluted Yamuna river.

“Work on the restoration of the floodplains from Wazirabad barrage to ITO barrage that was started in February this year is complete. Cleaning operations on the stretch between ITO barrage and Okhla are underway,” Saxena said.

He stressed that efforts to rejuvenate were slowly starting to show encouraging results. The L-G pointed out that efforts were being made to clean the Najafgarh drain through desilting and trapping of other drains.

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G V K Saxena and National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd) took a ride on a Navy boat on Tuesday, inspecting a stretch of the Yamuna river between ISBT and ITO Bridge, according to a statement from Raj Niwas. The navigability of the stretch was ascertained last month with the boat provided by the Indian Navy at the lieutenant governor’s request, it said. The Delhi L-G is chairman of a high-level committee formed by the NGT for the rejuvenation of the heavily polluted Yamuna river. “Work on the restoration of the floodplains from Wazirabad barrage to ITO barrage that was started in February this year is complete. Cleaning operations on the stretch between ITO barrage and Okhla are underway,” Saxena said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He stressed that efforts to rejuvenate were slowly starting to show encouraging results. The L-G pointed out that efforts were being made to clean the Najafgarh drain through desilting and trapping of other drains.