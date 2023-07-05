Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line service faces outage

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (File Photo | DMRC)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Services on a section of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were curtailed for several hours on Tuesday due to waterlogging on a portion of the tracks between Dabri Mor and Janakpuri West segment of the corridor, said officials.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. “Train services on Magenta Line (Line-8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) were regulated today owing to waterlogging between Dabri Mor and Janakpuri West section on the upline track (trains going towards Janakpuri West),” the DMRC said.

Train services were provided through single-line operation between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport stations via the downline track from 10 am to 3:35 pm. As a result, trains were available at a lesser frequency in the section during this period, it said. The DMRC also shared the information on Twitter to alert commuters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Magenta Line
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp