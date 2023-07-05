Delhi Metro's Magenta Line service faces outage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services on a section of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were curtailed for several hours on Tuesday due to waterlogging on a portion of the tracks between Dabri Mor and Janakpuri West segment of the corridor, said officials.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. “Train services on Magenta Line (Line-8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) were regulated today owing to waterlogging between Dabri Mor and Janakpuri West section on the upline track (trains going towards Janakpuri West),” the DMRC said.

Train services were provided through single-line operation between Janakpuri West and Terminal-1 IGI Airport stations via the downline track from 10 am to 3:35 pm. As a result, trains were available at a lesser frequency in the section during this period, it said. The DMRC also shared the information on Twitter to alert commuters.

