Home Cities Delhi

Equipment shouldn’t be allowed to lie idle, AIIMS chief tells doctors & staff

The AIIMS chief said that during his rounds, it appeared that a few medical equipments were idle and there is potential to increase their utility by sharing them with other departments.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi AIIMS

 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Citing underutilised machineries during rounds within the hospital area, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr M Srinivas has asked the staff and doctors to prepare a utilisation ratio of all such equipment.

In a memorandum issued from the director’s office, the AIIMS chief said that during his rounds, it appeared that a few medical equipments were idle and there is potential to increase their utility by sharing them with other departments.  A plan of action is being sought to improve the utilisation rate with a target to achieve 80 per cent of the utility. 

“It has been decided that all departments shall analyse the utilisation ratio (i.e. the ratio of equipment utilised hours and the equipment hours available) for all medical and diagnostic equipment in their inventory by 31 July, 2023. For equipments, wherein the utilisation ratio is less than 0.5 (i.e. 50%), an action plan shall be prepared to increase the utilisation to at least 0.80 (i.e. 80%),” the memorandum said. 

“For cases, wherein the department is not able to develop a plan for the effective utilisation of any equipment in their inventory, the same shall be reported to the office of the undersigned for sharing/transferring the said equipment to another department wherein it may have better utilisation,” it added.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the AIIMS administration has asked its staff to achieve ‘zero unplanned procurement’ from through local purchase. The institute said, “It is important to have optimal control of inventory for all types of drugs and implants required at AIIMS to ensure zero unplanned procurement of the same via local purchase even for emergency patients.”

“It is reiterated that procurement via the local purchase system should only be rarely done for emergent requirements of patients. All efforts should be made to target zero local purchases for any non-emergent requirements,” the memorandum read.

‘Share them with other departments’

In a memorandum issued from the director’s office, the AIIMS chief said that during his rounds, it appeared that a few medical equipments were idle and there is potential to increase their utility by sharing them with other departments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS chief All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp