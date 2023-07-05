L-G, Delhi govt in frequent legal run-ins since ’21 law enacted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP dispensation moved courts on more than a dozen occasions against decisions of the Centre and the Lt Governor since the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 was implemented two years ago giving the L-G primacy in governance of the city. It mounted legal challenges against the Centre and the L-G on a host of issues.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021, brought by the Centre giving primacy to L-G in governance matters in Delhi, was implemented in April 2021.

The AAP dispensation challenged it in Supreme Court in September 2021.

The court on May 11 this year ruled in favour of the elected AAP dispensation giving it executive control over services matters and establishing that the L-G was bound by aid and advice of the Council

of Ministers. Just over a week after the Supreme Court verdict, the Centre brought an ordinance regaining control over the services matters.

The AAP government has moved SC against the ordinance. The AAP government’s legal recourse through petitions in the SC and Delhi HC became more frequent after VK Saxena took over as L-G in May 2022.

In November 2022, L-G Saxena restricted Jasmine Shah from discharging his functions as the vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD). He challenged it in the High Court earlier this year.

In April, the AAP government approached SC against the L-G’s approval with riders to send teachers to Finland for training. The issue had led to an intense tussle between the AAP dispensation and Saxena, with CM Arvind Kejriwal marching in protest to the L-G office with his ministers and party MLAs in January.

