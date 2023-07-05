Home Cities Delhi

Sanitation staff got salaries in time for first time, says MCD mayor

Terming it a “big achievement”, Oberoi claimed this is the “first time” that the salaries of sanitation workers in Delhi have been credited on the first day of the month.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation , sanitation worker
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s sanitation workers for the month of June were credited on July 1, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday and claimed this never happened during the BJP’s 15-year rule in the agency.

Oberoi told a press conference at the Civic Centre here that there are around 30,500 full-time sanitation workers in the MCD and about 16,000 daily wagers. “Our dream is to make Delhi clean and beautiful. It is also the dream of the Aam Aadmi Party and our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sanitation workers are the backbone of the MCD. We want to congratulate our sanitation workers as their salaries for the month of June were credited on the first day of July,” the mayor said.

Terming it a “big achievement”, Oberoi claimed this is the “first time” that the salaries of sanitation workers in Delhi have been credited on the first day of the month. The salaries have been credited on time because the MCD has also augmented its revenue generation, she addNew Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s sanitation workers for the month of June were credited on July 1, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday and claimed this never happened during the BJP’s 15-year rule in the agency.

Oberoi told a press conference at the Civic Centre here that there are around 30,500 full-time sanitation workers in the MCD and about 16,000 daily wagers  “We have kept the promises made to the people of Delhi and the promise made to the sanitation workers,” Oberoi said, adding that AAP considers 
the sanitation workers as its family members. Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of House in MCD Mukesh Goyal were also present at the conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shelly Oberoi MCD MCD sanitation workers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp