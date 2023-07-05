Sanitation staff got salaries in time for first time, says MCD mayor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s sanitation workers for the month of June were credited on July 1, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday and claimed this never happened during the BJP’s 15-year rule in the agency.

Oberoi told a press conference at the Civic Centre here that there are around 30,500 full-time sanitation workers in the MCD and about 16,000 daily wagers. “Our dream is to make Delhi clean and beautiful. It is also the dream of the Aam Aadmi Party and our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sanitation workers are the backbone of the MCD. We want to congratulate our sanitation workers as their salaries for the month of June were credited on the first day of July,” the mayor said.

Terming it a "big achievement", Oberoi claimed this is the "first time" that the salaries of sanitation workers in Delhi have been credited on the first day of the month. The salaries have been credited on time because the MCD has also augmented its revenue generation, she add

Oberoi told a press conference at the Civic Centre here that there are around 30,500 full-time sanitation workers in the MCD and about 16,000 daily wagers "We have kept the promises made to the people of Delhi and the promise made to the sanitation workers," Oberoi said, adding that AAP considers

the sanitation workers as its family members. Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of House in MCD Mukesh Goyal were also present at the conference.

