Home Cities Delhi

SC defers oath-taking of DERC chief, to hear matter on July 11

The Delhi government informed the court the oath-taking of Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar as chief of the national capital’s electricity regulatory authority stands deferred.

Published: 05th July 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the oath-taking ceremony of former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Umesh Kumar as the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The appointment of Justice Kumar as the DERC chairperson is yet another flashpoint in the turf war between the AAP government and the Centre. The court also said that it will examine the constitutional validity of a provision of the Centre’s recent ordinance governing appointments such as that of the DERC chairperson.  The Delhi government informed the court the oath-taking of Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar as chief of the national capital’s electricity regulatory authority stands deferred.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha also sought response from the L-G office in the plea challenging the Centre’s June 21 decision to appoint Justice Kumar as the chairperson and the law governing the appointment.

The petition raised a legal issue concerning the constitutionality of Section 45D of the GNCTD Ordinance, 2023, according to which all statutory bodies in Delhi will be appointed by the President. The CJI posted the matter to July 11. “Let him not administer the oath until next Tuesday.  We are seized of the matter,” the CJI told senior advocate AM Singhvi and SG Tushar Mehta.

Mehta referred to the chain of events, saying “They have been playing with the judge... Please don’t allow such games,” said the SG. He also submitted the government, by also challenging section 45D of the ordinance, wanted to test the waters before the court took up the pleas on the May 19 ordinance. 

We are seized of the matter, says CJI
“Let him (newly-appointed DERC chief) not be administered oath until next Tuesday. Also the Lieutenant Governor should seek administration of the oath since we are seized of the matter,” said CJI

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission DERC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp