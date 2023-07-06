Home Cities Delhi

AAP stages protests against Centre’s ordinance

Earlier, the AAP had announced that CM Arvind Kejriwal would commence the campaign by burning copies of the ordinance outside the party office in Delhi.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demonstrated its growing frustration with the Centre’s ordinance by intensifying their protest on Monday, with party workers organized a padayatra and burned effigies at various locations in the city.

According to a party official, the demonstrations took place at ten key locations in Delhi, including Tilak Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and Burari. The protesters burned papers and effigies symbolizing the “black ordinance” that had been written on them, highlighting their strong disagreement with the Centre’s decision.

Party leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak, who actively participated in the protest, shared pictures on social
media. He stated, “Today, in the presence of councillors, workers, and officials at the Rajendra Nagar Assembly,we burned the effigy of the ‘black ordinance’ of the Modi government.”

Earlier, the AAP had announced that CM Arvind Kejriwal would commence the campaign by burning copies of the ordinance outside the party office in Delhi. Party MLAs and Ministers were expected to be present on this significant occasion. However, the decision was subsequently retracted by the party.

