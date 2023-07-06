Home Cities Delhi

BJP broadside against Kejriwal govt over Janakpuri road sinkhole in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police said it received information about traffic congestion on the Pankha Road in Janakpuri and on the road from Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri.

A large portion of a road in west Delhi’s Janakpuri has caved in after a sewer line burst. (Photo | Shekar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A large portion of a road in west Delhi’s Janakpuri has caved in after a sewer line burst, causing traffic congestion in the area, officials said on Wednesday. According to them, the incident occurred on Tuesday night and the spot was barricaded to avert accidents.

As photos and videos of the massive cave-in circulated on social media, the BJP slammed the AAP government in Delhi, reminding it that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to make roads in the city on par with those in Europe.

The Delhi Traffic Police said it received information about traffic congestion on the Pankha Road in Janakpuri and on the road from Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri.“The road caved in due to a leakage in a sewer line of the Delhi Jal Board. Two pipelines -- a sewer line and a water pipeline -- pass through the area. The sewer line has burst which led to the incident,” a senior PWD official said.

“The DJB has been informed and they are working to repair the sewer line. Once they repair it, we will make the road motorable again. As soon as the DJB gives us a go-ahead, we will repair the road,” the official added.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over the incident and said, “The people of Delhi are surprised that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal boasts of making Delhi roads like European roads and here we witness road caving, craters and potholes. The condition of Delhi roads is pathetic.”  

He also referred to the death of an auto-rickshaw driver at an unguarded construction site of the Public Works Department last week and demanded accountability from Delhi PWD minister Atishi.

A video of another incident is being circulated on social media, showing a portion of a road caved in and a JCB excavator stuck there. The 36-second-long clip also showed the JCB operator struggling to get out of the pit. It was claimed that the incident took place in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area.

‘Pathetic condition of roads’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over the incident

He also referred to the death of an auto-rickshaw driver at an unguarded construction site of the PWD last week and demanded accountability from Delhi PWD Minister Atishi

