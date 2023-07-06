Home Cities Delhi

Congress leader Deepak Babaria holds meet over new DPCC chief

The main contenders for his replacement are Sandeep Dikshit, Devender Yadav, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Kanhaiya Kumar, according to sources.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Babaria (File photo by PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed AICC in-charge for Delhi Deepak Babaria held a meeting of Delhi Congress leaders on Wednesday to seek suggestions about a new party chief for the state, sources said.“A meeting was called at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office at 4 pm on Wednesday. However, no major decisions were taken,” a source said.

Babaria had also held a meeting last week with party leaders and workers to discuss Congress’ roadmap for the 2024 Parliament elections. The meeting culminated with the passing of two resolutions — political and organisational.Anil Chaudhary, the current president, is likely to depart before the 2024 elections.

The main contenders for his replacement are Sandeep Dikshit, Devender Yadav, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Kanhaiya Kumar, according to sources.The new DPCC president was supposed to be elected after MCD elections, but that did not happen because of a drawn out civic election controversy, party sources had earlier said.

TAGS
AICC Deepak Babaria DPCC
