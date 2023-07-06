Home Cities Delhi

Couple found dead in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area; suicide note mentions financial crisis

A suicide note was also found near the bodies in which it was mentioned that the couple was facing a financial crisis.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bodies of a married couple were found in a house located in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday, said police.The couple has been identified as Dinesh Tiwari (42) and his wife Neelam Tiwari (40).The man worked as a salesman at a garment firm here while his wife was a housewife. They are survived by two children aged 17 and 12 years respectively, they said.The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after post-mortem, they added.

A suicide note was also found near the bodies in which it was mentioned that the couple was facing a financial crisis.It also contained names of a few persons who allegedly troubled them, a police officer said. According to police, Chandrashekhar, younger brother of deceased Dinesh, said the couple along with their two children lived in a flat on the second floor of a building.

After returning from school in the afternoon, the children found their flat locked from the inside. When their parents did not open the door, they informed Chandershekhar who then broke open the door of the flat and found his brother Dinesh and his wife lying lifeless in the room.Chandrashekhar lived on the third floor of the same building, they said.

The crime team was called and exhibits were lifted from the spot. The bodies were shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, the officer said. A case was registered under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Madhu Vihar police station and further investigation is in progress, he added.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha helpline : 044-24640050)

