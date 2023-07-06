Court seeks Delhi Police reply in loan app fraud case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here has sought a response from the Delhi Police in a case related to an alleged online fraud involving Rs 350 crore through a loan app called ‘Cash Advance’.Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said that perusal of the record revealed that there were allegations that once the loan application was downloaded by a person, the accused would steal all the information/data in the user’s mobile phone.

‘There are further allegations that the accused persons have morphed the photograph of the wife of the complainant on the basis of data taken from his mobile phone. These allegations clearly show commission of offence punishable under Information Technology Act. However, the investigating agency has failed to invoke the provisions of the Information Technology Act in the present case,’ the judge said in an order passed on Tuesday.The judge issued a notice to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned and directed him to file a reply in the matter by July 7, when it will further hear the matter.

NEW DELHI: A court here has sought a response from the Delhi Police in a case related to an alleged online fraud involving Rs 350 crore through a loan app called ‘Cash Advance’.Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said that perusal of the record revealed that there were allegations that once the loan application was downloaded by a person, the accused would steal all the information/data in the user’s mobile phone. ‘There are further allegations that the accused persons have morphed the photograph of the wife of the complainant on the basis of data taken from his mobile phone. These allegations clearly show commission of offence punishable under Information Technology Act. However, the investigating agency has failed to invoke the provisions of the Information Technology Act in the present case,’ the judge said in an order passed on Tuesday.The judge issued a notice to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned and directed him to file a reply in the matter by July 7, when it will further hear the matter.