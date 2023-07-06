Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court asks govt to set up three juvenile justice boards

The court’s order came in a case that was initiated by it in 2013 after an incident of vandalism in a juvenile detention centre at Majnu Ka Tilla on August 8 that year.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to set up three juvenile justice boards, as proposed by authorities, within two years. The court also noted that the Delhi government is ready to lay foundation stones to set up the Vatsalya Sadan in Alipur and an integrated complex for effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act comprising various institutions and statutory bodies for the care and protection of children within a single premise.

“The status report (of the city government) also reveals that the state is setting up three juvenile justice boards at Dwarka and Alipur to cater to the cases of these areas and establish juvenile justice boards in every district of Delhi. The state government is directed to establish the centres, which have been proposed, within a period of two years from today,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said in an order.

The court’s order came in a case that was initiated by it in 2013 after an incident of vandalism in a juvenile detention centre at Majnu Ka Tilla on August 8 that year.When members of the court’s Juvenile Justice Committee visited the complex after the incident, it was reported that the inmates lit a fire inside the home by burning blankets and that a couple of cars parked outside were also damaged.

The committee’s report indicated that the inmates accused the administration of treating them badly and not giving them food on time.Presently, there are 11 child welfare committees, six juvenile justice boards and 21 government-operated child-care institutions in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp