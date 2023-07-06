Delhi L-G says nod must for appointment of advisors

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Services Department on Wednesday has put a stop to engaging fellows/ associate fellows/ advisors/ deputy advisors/ specialists, senior research officers/consultants — “by whatever name” — without Lieutenant-Governor’s approval.

The move came days after the L-G terminated the services of around 437 specialists appointed by the Kejriwal government in different departments, citing alleged irregularities in the recruitment. The AAP government termed the move unconstitutional.

According to a statement shared by the L-G House, VK Saxena’s directions came following a proposal made by the Services Department.

“If any administrative department finds it appropriate to continue such engagements, the detailed case with all records and proper justification shall be forwarded to the Services Department, Delhi government, for onward submission to the L-G’s consideration and approval,” said a letter by Special Secretary (Services Department) YVVJ Rajasekhar.

“All departments are directed to comply with the instructions failing which action may be initiated as per law,” said the letter addressed to all secretaries and HoDs of Delhi government.

The Services Department has said there were 437 such appointments in as many as 18 departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and boards where the approval of the L-G was not taken. These persons were drawing salaries between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

As per details, the Assembly engaged 140 fellow and associate fellows with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

‘Appointments took away SC/ST rights’

The Services Department has said previous appointments of these personnel deprived the SC-ST-OBC people of their constitutional rights via “backdoor entries.”

