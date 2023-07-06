Delhi Mayor decries shortage of doctors, staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday expressed concern over shortage of doctors and nurses at a hospital run by MCD while stressing on the need for adequate staff and other facilities to provide better health services to people.

She inspected the health facilities at MCD-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kingsway Camp in north west Delhi. She also interacted with patients and inquired about the services at the hospital.

The inspection revealed that the hospital’s infrastructure needed immediate repairs. The mayor later instructed officials to prepare an estimates report for the repair requirements, MCD said in a statement.

“The mayor expressed concern over shortage of doctors and nurses in the hospital as well as the defunct X-ray machine. She stressed on the need for adequate staff and all necessary facilities to ensure better health services for citizens,” the statement said.Oberoi added that cleanliness, education and healthcare are the priorities of the AAP-led city government.

