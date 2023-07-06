Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Mayor decries shortage of doctors, staff

She inspected the health facilities at MCD-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kingsway Camp in north west Delhi.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Mayor and AAP leader Shelly Oberoi. (File Photo)

Delhi Mayor and AAP leader Shelly Oberoi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday expressed concern over shortage of doctors and nurses at a hospital run by MCD while stressing on the need for adequate staff and other facilities to provide better health services to people.

She inspected the health facilities at MCD-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kingsway Camp in north west Delhi. She also interacted with patients and inquired about the services at the hospital.
The inspection revealed that the hospital’s infrastructure needed immediate repairs. The mayor later instructed officials to prepare an estimates report for the repair requirements, MCD said in a statement.       
“The mayor expressed concern over shortage of doctors and nurses in the hospital as well as the defunct X-ray machine. She stressed on the need for adequate staff and all necessary facilities to ensure better health services for citizens,” the statement said.Oberoi added that cleanliness, education and healthcare are the priorities of the AAP-led city government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Mayor shortage of doctors MCD Shelly Oberoi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp