Delhi Police cells to aid inter-caste, inter-faith couples

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inter-caste and inter-faith couples facing opposition from their families can now approach Delhi Police’s special cells set up in 15 districts of the national capital for protection and accommodation, officials said on Wednesday.

The force has created special cells to provide assistance, advice, legal help etc to such couples and receive complaints of harassment and threats.

“#DelhiPolice is committed to protect the constitutional rights of every individual. In this spirit, Special Cells have been created in every district to provide assistance, advice, legal help, safe houses & more to protect individuals. 24/7 Helpline 181,” it tweeted.

In another tweet, the police mentioned that special cells were created in every district to receive petitions and complaints. It said there are safe houses that will accommodate “young bachelor/bachelorette couples whose relationship is opposed by their families/local community/Khaps.”

NEW DELHI: Inter-caste and inter-faith couples facing opposition from their families can now approach Delhi Police’s special cells set up in 15 districts of the national capital for protection and accommodation, officials said on Wednesday. The force has created special cells to provide assistance, advice, legal help etc to such couples and receive complaints of harassment and threats. “#DelhiPolice is committed to protect the constitutional rights of every individual. In this spirit, Special Cells have been created in every district to provide assistance, advice, legal help, safe houses & more to protect individuals. 24/7 Helpline 181,” it tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In another tweet, the police mentioned that special cells were created in every district to receive petitions and complaints. It said there are safe houses that will accommodate “young bachelor/bachelorette couples whose relationship is opposed by their families/local community/Khaps.”