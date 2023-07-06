Home Cities Delhi

DMRC issues warning over kanwariyas’ dance video in Delhi Metro

Several videos made inside the Delhi Metro or its premises that turned up on social media in the last several months have led to controversies and attracted authorities’ attention.  

Published: 06th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A video of a group of ‘kanwariyas’ dancing inside a Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media, forcing DMRC to issue a warning. In the short clip, kanwariyas, all clad in traditional saffron dress, can be seen dancing to the tunes of a song dedicated to Lord Shiva.  

Several videos made inside the Delhi Metro or its premises that turned up on social media in the last several months have led to controversies and attracted authorities’ attention. “We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro,” the DMRC said in a statement on Wednesday on the recent video that has garnered considerable traction on social media sites.  

“All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. The DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel all across the metro network to detect such activity,” the transporter said.

