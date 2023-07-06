Gurugram orders structural audit of buildings in 23 societies over safety issues

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram administration has ordered a structural audit of buildings in 23 housing societies here after visual inspections showed that they could be unsafe. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said after the accident at Chintels Paradiso society last year, the district administration is identifying unsafe buildings to complete their structural audit. “Resident safety is priority. Based on construction quality and structural safety points spelled out be experts, we have prepared a list of parameters and rated 55 societies violating them and shortlisted 23. These will now be audited by technical teams,” said Yadav.

On the basis of the audit report, repairs will be carried out and if a building is not repairable, it will be vacated, he said. The poorly fairing societies are M/SCHD, CHD Avenue Sector 71, NBCC Heights, Paras Dews Sector 106, Raheja Atharva ,Hermiteage Sector 103, Navodya/Raheja Sector 102, Takshila Heights Sector 37 C – and these are perceived as threat to the residents.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, 2022, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it.After a visual inspection of 55 housing societies, it was decided that a structural audit of buildings in 23 societies would be undertaken in the first phase, Yadav said.

The inspection included various checkpoints such as overall maintenance, plastering, leakage, seepage, dampness and cracks in the basement, beam, slab and floor dampness, and condition of water tanks and shafts built on the roof of the building, the official said.During the inspection, it was found that buildings in 23 housing societies were not safe.

