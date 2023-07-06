Home Cities Delhi

IREO chief Lalit Goyal held in Gurugram, sent to ED custody for two days

The special PMLA court located in Panchkula (in Haryana) sent him to two-day ED custody after the agency produced him before it on Wednesday.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special PMLA court on Wednesday sent realty firm IREO’s owner and managing director Lalit Goyal to two days custody of the  Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged bribery of a now-suspended special judge, official sources said.   

The businessman was arrested by the federal probe agency under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Gurugram on Tuesday, they said. The special PMLA court located in Panchkula (in Haryana) sent him to two-day ED custody after the agency produced him before it on Wednesday.

This is the second time Goyal, the MD and vice president of the IREO Group, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).He was arrested by the ED in 2021 in another money laundering case linked to alleged duping of home buyers.

The latest money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the Haryana Police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in April against former special CBI and ED judge Sudhir Parmar, who was posted in Panchkula, his nephew Ajay Parmar, and Roop Kumar Bansal, the promoter of another realty group M3M, and others.

This is the fourth arrest made by the ED in this case in less than a month. The agency has arrested Ajay Parmar and two directors and ‘key managerial persons’ of the M3M group -- Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal.

According to the ACB FIR, the ED said reliable information was received that Sudhir was showing “favouritism” to the accused, namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal and IREO’s Lalit Goyal in the criminal cases of the ED and other cases of the CBI pending against them in his court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalit Goyal ED custody PMLA money laundering case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp