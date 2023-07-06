Man in dock for forcing wife to dress up wife like ‘pornstar’ in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man has been booked for allegedly forcing his 30-year-old wife to watch porn and dress up like pornstars, police said on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar, alleged that her husband is addicted to porn. In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry, and mentally and physically harassing her, an official said.

Just three days into her marriage, she was forced to have sex by her husband during her menstrual cycle, he said, citing the woman’s complaint. The woman alleged that her husband is an alcoholic and a chain smoker, who physically abused her, he added.

“He never gave me any respect and insisted that I looked like his favourite pornstars, and forced me to cook meat even though I am a vegetarian,” she said, according to police.“On Tuesday, a case was registered under IPC and sections of Dowry Prohibition Act at Shahdara Police Station on the complaint of the woman,” DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

