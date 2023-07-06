Home Cities Delhi

Man in dock for forcing wife to dress up wife like ‘pornstar’ in Delhi

In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry, and mentally and physically harassing her, an official said.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man has been booked for allegedly forcing his 30-year-old wife to watch porn and dress up like pornstars, police said on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar, alleged that her husband is addicted to porn. In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry, and mentally and physically harassing her, an official said.

Just three days into her marriage, she was forced to have sex by her husband during her menstrual cycle, he said, citing the woman’s complaint. The woman alleged that her husband is an alcoholic and a chain smoker, who physically abused her, he added.

“He never gave me any respect and insisted that I looked like his favourite pornstars, and forced me to cook meat even though I am a vegetarian,” she said, according to police.“On Tuesday, a case was registered under IPC and sections of Dowry Prohibition Act at Shahdara Police Station on the complaint of the woman,” DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man forces wife to dress up like pornstar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp