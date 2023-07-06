Manish Sisodia moves SC against Delhi HC orders denying him bail in liquor policy scam

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, against him in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sisodia has moved the court challenging the two orders of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his separate bail petitions in these cases. He was arrested on February 26 by CBI, for his alleged role in the ‘scam’, after nearly eight hours after questioning. He has been in custody since then.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28. Apart from the CBI case, he was also taken into custody by the ED on March 9 in a money laundering case.

Sisodia in his plea before the SC has said that charges in the chargesheet that has been filed by the CBI are punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years. It has also been contended that the probe conducted so far has not traced any proceeds of crime to him and he thus deserves to be granted bail in the absence of evidence.

The plea challenges Delhi HC’s July 3 and May 30 orders denying him bail in the cases registered against him by ED and CBI respectively. While denying him bail in the CBI case, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had termed the allegations of misconduct against him as “serious” and had said that the excise policy was formed at the instance of the ‘South Group with malafide intention to give undue advantage to them.

The gravity and the allegations do not entitle the accused to be admitted to bail. This court, as has discussed above, is clear of the fact that the excise policy has not been examined in the present proceedings or the powers of the government regarding the framing of the economic policies. However, since there are serious allegations of misconduct against the petitioner, the petitioner being an influential person and having held the position of deputy chief minister having 18 portfolios and the witnesses are mostly public servants, there is a possibility of the witnesses being influenced cannot be ruled out,” the HC said.

Additionally, Justice Sharma while denying him bail in the ED case had said that Sisodia didn’t meet the twin conditions for the grant of bail under PMLA as well as the triple test for the grant of bail. Justice Sharma also underlined that the order by the special judge denying bail to Sisodia was well reasoned, based on material on record and didn’t suffer from any illegality or infirmity.

