Home Cities Delhi

New office-bearers of Delhi unit likely to be appointed soon, say BJP leaders

The Delhi BJP state unit office bearers include a president, four general secretaries, eight vice presidents and secretaries besides other posts.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The process to appoint new office bearers of the Delhi BJP is underway and the names are likely to be announced by the end of this month, party leaders said on Wednesday. The appointments of vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and other posts of the Delhi BJP, as well as chiefs of different morchas, were due since Virendra Sachdeva took charge as state president in March this year.

“The process to form the new team had slowed down due to the reach-out campaign. Now, it has picked up pace. The new team may be announced in July itself,” said a senior functionary.

Prior to the appointment of the office bearers, 14 district presidents will be named, he said. “Three to four potential candidates having ground connect, good performance in party programmes, and experience have been shortlisted for each post by the state president in consultation with the Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation),” said another leader.“The names will be sent for approval to the central leadership after which the new team will be announced,” he said.

Sources in the party claimed that several senior leaders who repeatedly found a place in the teams of successive presidents of the Delhi BJP over the years could be dropped this time.“The team selection is crucial this time as Lok Sabha polls are just a few months away. Also, Assembly elections will be held in 2025 which entails the necessity to have a strong force of leaders with maximum political utility,” said a BJP leader.

In April, BJP president J P Nadda shuffled the general secretaries (organisation) in Delhi and Himachal. Siddharthan who held the post of general secretary (organisation) in Delhi BJP for several years was sent to Himachal Pradesh while his counterpart in the state Pawan Rana was brought to Delhi.The Delhi BJP state unit office bearers include a president, four general secretaries, eight vice presidents and secretaries besides other posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Delhi BJP leaders
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp