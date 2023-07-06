Over two lakh students register for UG courses at Delhi University through new portal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi University initiated the admission process for the undergraduate (UG) courses for the current year, over two lakh students registered through the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) as on Wednesday. According to officials, 2,18,355 candidates have registered themselves.

The total number of candidates who have paid their application fee after registration stood at 1,54,645 while those who are yet to submit their fee to carry forward their admission procedure stood at 63,710.A week after the varsity unveiled the CSAS on June 14, as many as 1,37,348 candidates have registered for various programmes, as compared to over 52,790 students applying on the first day for the 2023-24 academic session.

This week, there has been a hike of about 8,288 registrations as the number on Saturday stood at 2,07,683.

While launching the CSAS admission portal, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had said the admission process would be held in two phases— the first phase would be for registration and the second phase would be dedicated to seat allocation.

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results are likely to be declared on July 15.

Over 71,000 seats are up for grabs across 68 colleges,offering about 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations.The university has a total of 13,500 post-graduate seats for 77 programmes in 58 departments.

