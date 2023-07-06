Home Cities Delhi

Rain lashes parts of Delhi; yellow alert announced for Thursday by IMD

It has issued a yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads.  

Published: 06th July 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors walk down the Kartavya Path near the India Gate amid monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Visitors walk down the Kartavya Path near the India Gate amid monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the Meteorological office predicting more showers over the next few days.The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The Palam weather station recorded 19.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Mungeshpur gauged 8 mm of rainfall, Pusa 8.5 mm and Najafgarh 17 mm.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cloudy weather and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days and maximum temperatures are likely to oscillate between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

It has issued a yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads.Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months: 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.The IMD has predicted normal rainfall in the country in July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi rains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp