Rain lashes parts of Delhi; yellow alert announced for Thursday by IMD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the Meteorological office predicting more showers over the next few days.The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The Palam weather station recorded 19.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Mungeshpur gauged 8 mm of rainfall, Pusa 8.5 mm and Najafgarh 17 mm.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cloudy weather and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days and maximum temperatures are likely to oscillate between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

It has issued a yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads.Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months: 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.The IMD has predicted normal rainfall in the country in July.

