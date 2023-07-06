Tis Hazari firing incident: Delhi police arrest three lawyers, seize firearms

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three lawyers were arrested by the Delhi Police following the firing incident that took place in broad daylight inside the premises of the Tis Hazari Court in the national capital.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, raised serious concerns over law and order in the city.

The arrested lawyers were identified as Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta.

Several video clips of the incident were doing the rounds on social media in which the lawyers could be seen hurling abuses at each other while one of them fired shots in the air. In another purported video, some lawyers could be seen hurling stones at each other and using iron rods.

Soon after the incident, the police registered an FIR under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and section 25, 27 of the Arms Act.

According to the FIR of the incident, accessed by The New Indian Express, the police had received three calls about the incident. The first call was received at 1.22 pm in which the caller stated that shots had been fired by two bike-borne men and the second call came at 2.08 pm regarding firing at the court's western wing side and the third PCR call came after exactly five minutes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said several teams of North District police were constituted and videos of the incident were minutely analysed.

He said that a night-long operation was carried out by the team of Subzi Mandi police station supported by Operations Cell, North, Kashmere Gate, Kotwali and Lahori Gate police stations.

"The team followed available inputs and took technical assistance and carried out search operations in the areas of Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri and succeeded in apprehending Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta," the senior officer said, adding the alleged people belong to a rival group of bar association office bearers.

From their possession, the police seized three country made firearms, four live cartridges and two cars. Kalsi said that other advocates found involved in rioting at Tis Hazari Court have also been identified and different teams are working to arrest them.

Meanwhile, the arrested lawyers were produced at the court which granted 4-day custodial remand to the police.

