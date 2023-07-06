Home Cities Delhi

Two scooty-borne men held with Rs 85 lakh in cash at picket in Delhi

Sources in the Delhi Police told the TNIE that the cops are suspecting that the seized amount is hawala money.

Published: 06th July 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two sooty-borne men, both natives of Kerala, were apprehended by Delhi Police during patrolling and picket checking in the city as the duo was carrying Rs 85 lakh cash with them. The accused were identified as Misbabhuddin (23) and Shammim Hussain TK (24).

According to a Delhi Police official, the duo was caught when a picket near Matka peer on Mathura Road intercepted their white scooty at around 7.45 pm on July 4.

“Cash amounting to Rs 85.87 lakh was found packed in pithu bags in the shape of bundles of Rs 500,” the official said.

He said that when the cops asked them about the source of this huge money, the duo was not able to provide satisfactory answers.

“Hence legal action was taken against them under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and both of them were apprehended,” the official said.

Sources in the Delhi Police told this newspaper that the cops are suspecting that the seized amount is hawala money. “The income tax department has been informed about it and the two were handed over to them,” a source said.

Notably, the operation of the Angadia System in several parts of Delhi has raised suspicions of hawala transactions, although the police have yet to confirm this. Chandni Chowk, Kucha Ghasiram, Karol Bagh, and Chawri Bazar are areas known for their substantial cash transactions through the Angadiya System.

