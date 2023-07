UP govt asks Centre to provide railway connectivity to Jewar airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government has written to the Railway Board for providing rail connectivity for the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, officials said on Wednesday. It has sought rail connectivity between Bulandshahr’s Chola railway station and Palwal railway station in Haryana via Jewar.

A letter to this end was sent to Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti by Uttar Pradesh government’s chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on July 3. In the letter, Mishra apprised Lahoti that Noida International Airport (NIA) is situated along the Yamuna Expressway and is being developed as a major project for passengers and cargo but has no nearby railway station.

“Central government’s Eastern Freight Corridor (Kolkata to Amritsar) is passing through the eastern sector of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s notified area, the nearest point of which is Chola Railway Station. The Delhi Mumbai railway line passes through Palwal station in Haryana to the west of the airport, whose nearest railway station to the airport is Palwal,” he noted.“No railway station is planned near Noida International Airport under the authority area,” he said.

The chief secretary noted that the development would provide airport connectivity to the Delhi-Kolkata railway line as well as the Delhi-Mumbai railway line and the Eastern Freight Corridor.“With this, passengers and cargo coming to or leaving Jewar International Airport will get the direct benefit of connectivity,” he wrote

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government has written to the Railway Board for providing rail connectivity for the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, officials said on Wednesday. It has sought rail connectivity between Bulandshahr’s Chola railway station and Palwal railway station in Haryana via Jewar. A letter to this end was sent to Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti by Uttar Pradesh government’s chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on July 3. In the letter, Mishra apprised Lahoti that Noida International Airport (NIA) is situated along the Yamuna Expressway and is being developed as a major project for passengers and cargo but has no nearby railway station. “Central government’s Eastern Freight Corridor (Kolkata to Amritsar) is passing through the eastern sector of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s notified area, the nearest point of which is Chola Railway Station. The Delhi Mumbai railway line passes through Palwal station in Haryana to the west of the airport, whose nearest railway station to the airport is Palwal,” he noted.“No railway station is planned near Noida International Airport under the authority area,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chief secretary noted that the development would provide airport connectivity to the Delhi-Kolkata railway line as well as the Delhi-Mumbai railway line and the Eastern Freight Corridor.“With this, passengers and cargo coming to or leaving Jewar International Airport will get the direct benefit of connectivity,” he wrote