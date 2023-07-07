1984 riots: Delhi court seeks record of case against Tytler

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh notice to the person in charge of the record room of a trial court to produce the documents of a case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler related to alleged Pul Bangash killings during 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand issued the notice to the record room in charge at a Karkardooma court, where the case was earlier being heard, directing him/her to produce the case record by Friday when the court will hear the matter.

“Fresh notice has been issued to in-charge of the record room of Karkardooma court. Record is to be produced by 11 am on Friday,” the court directed, noting that the record has been located.

During the proceedings, the CBI also informed the court that a reminder has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to expedite the process of forensic examination of the voice sample of Tytler.

The court had on June 30 summoned the records of the trial court connected with the case. The CBI had on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Tytler in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984 that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.

