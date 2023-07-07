93 per cent people in Gurugram, 71 per cent in Delhi lose productivity due to waterlogging: Survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Up to 93 per cent of commuters in Gurugram, 71 per cent in Delhi and 49 per cent in Noida feel they “end up losing working hours or productivity” due to waterlogging and traffic woes during the monsoon season, a new survey has found.

Additionally, 96 per cent of commuters in Gurugram, 88 per cent in Delhi and 66 per cent in Noida say they “end up spending much more time in traffic” due to waterlogging, according to the findings. Conducted via the LocalCircles platform, the survey claims to have had 3,186 responses from Delhi, 2,965 from Gurugram and 2,839 from Noida.

All the participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate.

Residents of Gurugram experienced the worst waterlogging and related troubles when compared to their counterparts in Delhi and Noida, the survey findings suggest.

Asked about the experience of the past couple of years vis-a-vis waterlogging during the monsoon in Gurugram, 86 per cent of respondents said “Yes, quite badly” and 11 per cent said, “Yes, somewhat”.

In Delhi, 63 per cent of respondents said “Yes, quite badly” while 34 per cent said “Yes, somewhat”. In Noida, 37 per cent said “Yes, quite badly” while 51 per cent said “Yes, somewhat”, according to the findings.

In Gurugram, 96 per cent of respondents said they “end up spending much more time in traffic” followed by 88 per cent in Delhi and 66 per cent in Noida. In Gurugram, 93 per cent of respondents said they “end up losing working hours or productivity” followed by 71 per cent in Delhi and 49 per cent in Noida, according to the survey.

In Gurugram, 82 per cent of respondents said they faced “vehicle wear and tear and related costs” while the figures for Delhi and Noida stood at 70 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

