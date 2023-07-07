Home Cities Delhi

Absconding contract killer arrested in Delhi

. When the cops asked him to surrender, he whipped out a pistol and fired 3 rounds at the police. The police also retaliated and fired two shots, of which one hit the accused on his leg.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an absconding criminal after a brief exchange of fire in the Rohini area of Delhi in which the accused sustained bullet injury on his right knee. The accused, identified as Kamil alias Nahid (30), is a notorious contract killer and is associated with the Arif-Salman gang of Meerut, they said.

Special Commissioner (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that a trap was laid near Mahadev Chowk at Bawana Road to nab Kamil. When the cops asked him to surrender, he whipped out a pistol and fired 3 rounds at the police. The police also retaliated and fired two shots, of which one hit the accused on his right leg. 

According to the senior official, the accused was wanted in a case of shootout and assault outside Shaka hotel near Jama Masjid in which one Sameer was killed and the owner of the hotel was seriously injured. 
 

