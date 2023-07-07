Home Cities Delhi

Ban on immersion of ashes at Nigam Bodh Ghat

To enforce this decision, bamboo barricades have been installed along the riverbanks. The Nigambodh Ghat administration has advised that all cremations must be carried out on designated platforms.

Published: 07th July 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

YamunaPollution

Toxic foam floats in the Yamuna river at ITO bridge. (File photo | EPS)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to clean Yamuna River, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced a change in the immersion process of cremated bodies at the Nigam Bodh Ghat cremation ground. The practice of immersing pyres in Yamuna will be discontinued, and the cremated remains will be transported to the Kankhal Ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for final immersion.

To enforce this decision, bamboo barricades have been installed along the riverbanks. The Nigambodh Ghat administration has advised that all cremations must be carried out on designated platforms provided by them. These platforms ensure that the cremation process is done away from the riverbanks, and Yamuna water will be made available for immersion. The management has also provided rucksacks for people to collect the ashes and immerse them in the Ganges.

Currently, the Badi Panchayat Vaishya Beese Agarwal organisation manages the operations of Nigambodh Ghat. Suman Kumar Gupta, the chief coordinator of the organisation said that approximately sixty bodies are cremated there each day, resulting in the collection of around 600kg of ashes.

“We have a dedicated storage room for the collection of ashes. Every month, a truck transports the ashes to the Kankhal ghat in Haridwar,” Gupta said.  

He added that the organisation provides assistance to individuals who are unable to afford the immersion of their relatives’ pyres at holy places. They provide the regardless of anyone’s financial background.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna River MCD immersion Nigam Bodh Ghat cremation Ban
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp