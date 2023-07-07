Control rooms to monitor Yamuna water levels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms, including the central control room, across the national capital to constantly monitor }Yamuna water levels, revenue minister Atishi said on Thursday.

Atishi released the ‘Flood Control Order 2023’ for the Flood and Irrigation Control Department and the PWD, according to an official statement.

The order includes all essential information related to flood control machinery, operational plans, water drainage systems, river embankments, regulators, pumping stations and other relevant details, it said.

The minister said this year, 16 control rooms, including the central control room, have been established by the city government to constantly monitor flood-prone areas, including the water levels of the Yamuna River.

She asked the officials to keep the departments concerned on high alert and be prepared to handle emergencies during the monsoon. She emphasised the need for all nodal agencies to work together.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms, including the central control room, across the national capital to constantly monitor }Yamuna water levels, revenue minister Atishi said on Thursday. Atishi released the ‘Flood Control Order 2023’ for the Flood and Irrigation Control Department and the PWD, according to an official statement. The order includes all essential information related to flood control machinery, operational plans, water drainage systems, river embankments, regulators, pumping stations and other relevant details, it said. The minister said this year, 16 control rooms, including the central control room, have been established by the city government to constantly monitor flood-prone areas, including the water levels of the Yamuna River.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She asked the officials to keep the departments concerned on high alert and be prepared to handle emergencies during the monsoon. She emphasised the need for all nodal agencies to work together.