Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court issues notice on plea on quota in medical colleges

The plea filed by a NEET aspirant said the petitioner is aggrieved at the lack of residential criteria being one of the mandatory eligibility criteria for claiming Delhi state quota seats. 

Published: 07th July 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought responses of the state government, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and Delhi University (DU) on a plea challenging the eligibility criteria for NEET (UG) aspirants to claim Delhi state quota seats in medical colleges affiliated with the two varsities here. 

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a notice to the Delhi government, Directorate General Health Services, GGSIPU and DU and asked them to file their replies within two weeks.

HC listed the matter for further hearing on August 7. GGSIPU issued a notification on June 28 calling for the submission of documents from eligible candidates for Delhi state quota seats which constitute 85 per cent of the total seats. 

The plea filed by a NEET aspirant said the petitioner is aggrieved at the lack of residential criteria being one of the mandatory eligibility criteria for claiming Delhi state quota seats. 

It said the eligibility criteria were restricted to merely passing class 11 and 12 exams from a school affiliated to a recognised board within Delhi for admission to undergraduate courses’ MBBS / BDS etc. in the colleges and institutions in the national capital.

“Such irrational and arbitrary requirement has over the years resulted in illegal practices being resorted to by the schools within Delhi for illegitimately providing the ‘dummy schooling’ platform to students from outside Delhi (majorly from the adjoining states) who migrate to Delhi after their class 10 exams with the sole purpose of somehow availing the benefit of Delhi state quota seats (which otherwise ought to be allocated amongst the bonafide residents of NCT of Delhi),’ the petition said. 

The plea alleged that the illegitimate ‘dummy schooling’ concept has emerged as via media for fulfilling the eligibility criteria for appearing in NEET (UG) without any difficulty or controversy. 

It sought the inclusion of the criteria of residence as one of the mandatory eligibility criteria for students to claim the quota for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

It also sought a direction to CBSE to identify and take necessary action against city schools which are affiliated with the board and are indulging in illegal conduct of offering ‘dummy schooling’ to students of Classes 11 and 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GGSIPU DU NEET quota
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp