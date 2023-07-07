Home Cities Delhi

Van collides with Delhi Transport bus on flyover; Three dead, eight hurt

The injured were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital where three people were declared dead while eight others are being treated.

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed while 8 others sustained injuries during a head-on collision between a car and a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Thursday, a senior police official said. According to the official, the incident took place around 12.30 pm in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area when a Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with the DTC bus. 

The impact of the accident was such that both the vehicles were mangled and damaged, they said. “The Eeco van, which was being run as a taxi, was ferrying 11 people. All of them have suffered injuries and three among them were killed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

He said that the incident took place over the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar which comes under the limits of Jyoti Nagar Police Station. “The DTC bus was coming from Bhajanpura and heading towards Nand Nagri while the Eeco van was going in the opposite direction,” the DCP said.

The injured were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital where three people were declared dead while eight others are being treated, he said. The deceased was identified as a 55-year-old woman named Savita, Jitender (25), while the identity of the third person is yet to be revealed.

Among the eight injured people, identity of five have been identified as -- Nitesh (25), his two sisters aged 14 and 9, Nand Kishore Chowdhary (45), his wife Reena (42), his 14-year-old son, driver of the Eeco van Shiv Kumar (35) and Manzoor Ansari (35). The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding further probe is going on.
 

