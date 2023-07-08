1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi Court seeks record of case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh notice to the person in charge of the record room of a trial court to produce the documents of a case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The case is related to the alleged Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand issued the notice to the record room in charge at a Karkardooma court, where the case was earlier being heard, directing the person to produce the case record by Friday when the court will hear the matter. "Fresh notice has been issued to in-charge of the record room of Karkardooma court. Record is to be produced by 11 am on Friday," the court directed, noting that the record has been located. During the proceedings, the CBI also informed the court that a reminder has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to expedite the process of forensic examination of the voice sample of Tytler. The court had, on June 30, summoned the records of the trial court connected with the case. The CBI had on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Tytler in the case.