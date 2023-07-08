Home Cities Delhi

32nd Annual Mango Festival kicks off in Delhi Haat

Tourism Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated the 32nd Annual Mango Festival at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri. The festival will conclude on July 9.

Mangoes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   During the ongoing mango festival in the capital, people can explore various varieties of the fruit brought in from all over the country and enjoy cultural programmes and competitions, the Delhi government said in a statement on Friday.

Tourism Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated the 32nd Annual Mango Festival at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri. The festival will conclude on July 9. On the occasion, Atishi said that the Mango Festival, organised by the tourism department, is a unique initiative by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Kejriwal government to promote tourism in the city, familiarise the public with various varieties of mangoes, and provide a platform for small and large mango producers to expand their business.  

The three-day festival starts from 12 pm to 10 pm each day. There is no entry fee, and a free shuttle service from the Tilak Nagar metro station has been arranged for the convenience of the visitors.

