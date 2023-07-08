Home Cities Delhi

Gurudwara committee forms panel to discuss UCC

Published: 08th July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit Pandey
NEW DELHI:   In the midst of the ongoing debate on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has taken a proactive step to form an 11-member panel to look into the UCC draft. 

The primary objective of this panel is to prepare a comprehensive draft outlining the demands and objections of the Sikh community in relation to the UCC. Following a crucial meeting, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon emphasized that it would be premature to comment on the UCC without first examining the draft prepared by the Law Commission.

Once the draft is made public, the panel will meticulously analyse its contents and subsequently develop a draft representing the views and concerns of the Sikh community, Kalka said. He said members of the Sikh community, led by DSGMC, intend to meet the Law Commission, the law minister and the Prime Minister if necessary. 

Comments

