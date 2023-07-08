Home Cities Delhi

Immigration fraud: Delhi Police arrest nine in seven different cases within a month

The accused Vipan Kaushal alias Karan Sharma and Gurbant Singh, who were arrested on June 1, worked together out of an office in Sector-37C,

Published: 08th July 2023

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   In a latest crackdown by the Delhi Police, as many as 9 fake agents were arrested in the past one month in seven different cases for their alleged involvment in immigration fraud.  “We are committed to take stringent action against agents involved in immigration fraud and to protect people from being duped by fake immigration agencies. Over nine agents in 7 different cases have been arrested in June,” DCP (IGI-Airport) Devesh Kr Mahla said.

The arrested accused were identified as Vipan Kaushal alias Karan Sharma, Gurbant Singh, Shahnawaz alias Majju, Rashpal Dhall, Sudhir Kumar Patel, Suryaveer Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Gurbant Singh and Karamjit Singh Arora alias Deep Arora.

The accused Vipan Kaushal alias Karan Sharma and Gurbant Singh, who were arrested on June 1, worked together out of an office in Sector-37C, Chandigarh and used to provide fake visas. During the interrogation, he disclosed that he used to find labour job aspirants from interior villages of Uttar Pradesh and send them to Kuwait for menial jobs. In Kuwait, the employer would take away their passports and make them work in inhuman conditions. 

Having no other recourse, these persons would go to Yemen and would come back to India with an emergency certificate not knowing that travelling to Yemen is banned by India. Similarily, for 45-year-old Rashpal Dhall, the accused had asked the passengers to  check-in with their original passports but once inside the airort, he used to take their passports and asked them to board another flight of Canada and charged `37.5 lakh per person. The arrested accused Sudhir Kumar Patel was his accomplice.

