Home Cities Delhi

Man held for supplying arms illegally in Delhi-NCR

It was learnt that Sajid would come near Uttam Nagar bus terminal to deliver a consignment of illegal firearms on June 28. 

Published: 08th July 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The arms and ammunition representational image. (File Photo)

Arms and ammunition representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said on Friday.  The accused was identified as Mohammad Sajid alias Rashid, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur, they said.

According to the police, Sajid, who was previously involved in several criminal cases, was procuring illicit firearms from Uttar Pradesh and supplying them to members of different gangs, including that of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. 

It was learnt that Sajid would come near Uttam Nagar bus terminal to deliver a consignment of illegal firearms on June 28.  A trap was laid and he was nabbed around 10.40 pm, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said, adding eight illegal firearms were recovered from his possession. Earlier, Sajid was working as a meat contractor in Ghazipur Murga Mandi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal weapons Delhi-NCR Man held for supplying arms illegally
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp