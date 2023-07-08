Man held for supplying arms illegally in Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said on Friday. The accused was identified as Mohammad Sajid alias Rashid, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur, they said.

According to the police, Sajid, who was previously involved in several criminal cases, was procuring illicit firearms from Uttar Pradesh and supplying them to members of different gangs, including that of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

It was learnt that Sajid would come near Uttam Nagar bus terminal to deliver a consignment of illegal firearms on June 28. A trap was laid and he was nabbed around 10.40 pm, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said, adding eight illegal firearms were recovered from his possession. Earlier, Sajid was working as a meat contractor in Ghazipur Murga Mandi.

