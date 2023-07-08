Man knocks down dog in Delhi’s Vikaspuri, FIR lodged

Home Cities Delhi

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a car driver allegedly drove his vehicle over a dog in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, A case was registered on Friday, as per the police.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:08 AM

By Muskan Kaur
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video of the alleged incident on social media. The video purports to show the dog sitting on the road as a black SUV runs its front wheel over it. The video also shows the dog, writhing in pain, unable to lift itself. 

Bagga even shared the car registration number and asked the Delhi Police to take action in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer informed that they have registered a case under the provisions of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Vikaspuri police station. “The investigation is underway,” the official added.

The video clip also shows that the bystanders did nothing as the driver of the offending vehicle fled from the spot and did not even try to help the injured canine. 

