MCD working on CNG, waste-to-energy plants to tackle climate change: Mayor Shelly Oberoi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on various solutions to tackle climate change such as waste-to-energy and CNG plants, and waste recycling management, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Friday.

She was speaking at the ‘Urban 20 Mayoral Summit’ in Ahmedabad, in which 500 delegates, including over 80 mayors and their deputies from India and foreign cities, are participating. The U20 is an engagement group under India’s G20 presidency. It is a city diplomacy initiative, comprising cities from G20 countries, emphasising the role of cities in taking forward the global agenda for sustainable development through collaboration.

“The mayor highlighted the successes of the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD in the short span of six months, while also drawing attention to actionable ways in which she and the entire MCD are redressing public grievances and improving amenities in the national capital,” the Mayor’s office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Oberoi underscored the work being done by the MCD in collaboration with the Delhi government to improve primary education and healthcare infrastructure in the national capital. “The mayor also called attention to the endeavours by the MCD to beautify Delhi, with focus on its parks and gardens,” the statement read.

Oberoi also brought to the fore the problem of waste management, which the MCD has been tackling on a war footing under her leadership, the statement read. Talking about climate change, the mayor shared her views on responsibility and how the MCD is adopting local solutions to tackle it. “The common issue we are facing is with waste management. We are working on pollution but struggling with landfills,” she said.

