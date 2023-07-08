Home Cities Delhi

MCD working on CNG, waste-to-energy plants to tackle climate change: Mayor Shelly Oberoi

She was speaking at the ‘Urban 20 Mayoral Summit’ in Ahmedabad, in which 500 delegates, including over 80 mayors and their deputies from India and foreign cities, are participating.

Published: 08th July 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on various solutions to tackle climate change such as waste-to-energy and CNG plants, and waste recycling management, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Friday. 

She was speaking at the ‘Urban 20 Mayoral Summit’ in Ahmedabad, in which 500 delegates, including over 80 mayors and their deputies from India and foreign cities, are participating.  The U20 is an engagement group under India’s G20 presidency. It is a city diplomacy initiative, comprising cities from G20 countries, emphasising the role of cities in taking forward the global agenda for sustainable development through collaboration.

“The mayor highlighted the successes of the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD in the short span of six months, while also drawing attention to actionable ways in which she and the entire MCD are redressing public grievances and improving amenities in the national capital,” the Mayor’s office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Oberoi underscored the work being done by the MCD in collaboration with the Delhi government to improve primary education and healthcare infrastructure in the national capital. “The mayor also called attention to the endeavours by the MCD to beautify Delhi, with focus on its parks and gardens,” the statement read.

Oberoi also brought to the fore the problem of waste management, which the MCD has been tackling on a war footing under her leadership, the statement read. Talking about climate change, the mayor shared her views on responsibility and how the MCD is adopting local solutions to tackle it. “The common issue we are facing is with waste management. We are working on pollution but struggling with landfills,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Shelly Oberoi CNG Urban 20 Mayoral Summit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp