Moderate rain likely in Delhi on Saturday

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to receive moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather in the city remained pleasant on Friday with a trace of rainfall in a few areas.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7°C and a maximum temperature of 35°C. For Saturday, the weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places. It said the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32°C and 26°C.

On Friday, humidity level in the city oscillated between 70 and 93 per cent. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning that showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads. IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). Delhi has recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months — 53.2 mm in March, 20.1 mm in April, 111 mm in May and 101.7 mm in June.

