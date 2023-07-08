Home Cities Delhi

Woman falls from balcony in Delhi's Tughlaqabad, husband held

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A woman fell from the balcony of her house after being allegedly assaulted by her husband in Tughlaqabad Extension area, police said on Friday.  The exact cause of the fall is yet to be ascertained and Maskan, the victim, is under treatment for injuries on her head, they said. 

Wasim, the accused husband, has been arrested in connection with the incident, they added. The incident took place on Wednesday night following a quarrel between the couple, police said. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman fell from the third floor of the house.

Blood stains were found on the floor of the rooms of the flat, staircase and rooftop, they said. The spot was also inspected by the crime  team and forensic experts which reflected signs of assault and scuffle, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the husband of the injured woman who was hiding in the building was apprehended by police while he was trying to escape. Blood stains were found on his clothes and his hand was also injured, the officer said.

