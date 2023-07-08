Wrestlers protest: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Friday took cognizance of the Delhi Police chargesheet against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case by a group of female grapplers, asking him to appear before the court on July 18 for further proceedings.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal also asked co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, to be present in connection with the case, stating a shorter date was given to them as both are in Delhi itself.

The court took cognizance of the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking), 506 (para 1) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offence) of the IPC.

“Having heard the submissions and having carefully considered the police report, alongwith its annexed documents, including the statements of the victims recorded... the other oral and documentary evidence, etc., this Court takes cognizance for the offences committed, under aforementioned Sections of IPC,” the order said.

