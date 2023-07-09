Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 6 men of arson and loot

They were allegedly a part of a riotous mob that committed trespass and thefts in a shop in Bhagirathi Vihar during the riots.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A local court has acquitted six people accused of rioting, arson, and looting on two properties during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, observing that the two complaints against them are not proven “beyond a reasonable doubt”.

“I find that charges levelled against the accused persons are not proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Hence, all the accused are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them,” said AS J Pulastya Pramachala while discharging the cases against Sahil, Dinesh, Tinku, Sandeep, Vikas Kashyap, and Sonu.

They were allegedly part of a riotous mob that committed trespass and thefts in a shop in Bhagirathi Vihar during the riots.

