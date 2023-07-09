AAP volunteers were on govt rolls, alleges BJP

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: Days after 437 ‘specialists’ hired by the Delhi government were sacked by the Lieutenant Governor, the BJP attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, alleging several AAP volunteers were given jobs and their salaries were being borne by the Delhi government exchequer. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged several names have surfaced who worked for Kejriwal but got salaries from the Delhi government.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the charge. The BJP’s allegation comes days after 437 people hired as specialists, fellows and advisors were terminated by the Services department on the direction of L-G VK Saxena. A “new character” of Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP has emerged, Trivedi alleged during a press conference, that party workers appointed on government salaries do party work while holding government positions.

“There is a process for appointment on any government post and approval of the competent authority is needed for it. It is a very big legal issue if the AA P government has not followed the due process for these appointments,” he said.

The AAP used to issue affidavits that its leaders will not avail government accommodation and security facilities but now the public exchequer is being “misused”, Trivedi alleged. Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, claimed the names of 116 people -- who have since deleted their social media accounts -- have surfaced, showing that they were working for the AA P despite getting salaries from govt.

“It is unconstitutional for any person to work for a political party with government money like AAP cadre are doing and BJP strongly opposes it. In the last month, high salaries have been paid to 107 workers of Aam Aadmi Party as salary from the government treasury,” Sachdeva claimed. He also demanded action from the L-G on the issue. “We just want Kejriwal to answer if any approval was taken for appointments of the 437 persons by his government,” he added.

