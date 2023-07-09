Home Cities Delhi

Delhi schools to remain closed on Monday in view of heavy rains

Published: 09th July 2023 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

New Delhi: Vehicles make their way under a waterlogged underpass following heavy monsoon rains, near Appolo hospital, Okhla, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In view of rains for the last two days, the Delhi government has decided to keep the schools closed for tomorrow, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi for the last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday and took updates.

Shah spoke to the Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down traffic movement after waterlogging several parts of the city.

Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure.

Considering the situation, Delhi Traffic Police kept updating Delhi'ites about traffic affected in parts of the city through its Twitter account by uploading pictures of the waterlogged areas.

In a recent alert through one such tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned, "Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Okhla and vice-versa due to waterlogging and breakdown of vehicles at Okhla underpass. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches". 

